2016 Lower Dauphin High School Homecoming Court

Contributed photo -- The Lower Dauphin High School 2016 Homecoming Court is, seated left to right, Ava Bottiglia, Kasey Curtis, Emma Durantine, Kora Houser, Meghan Johnson, Elise Musser, Halle O'Neill, Allison Rissmiller, and Abigail Stumpf. Standing left to right are David DeNotaris, William Gremmel, Hunter Harnish, Misa Mkwayaya, Denver Rissinger, Nick Scipione, and Michael Yarrish. Not pictured is Vince Homza.

Queen candidates



• Ava Bottiglia is the daughter of Matt and Nancy Bottiglia. Ava is the president of Future Educators of America, a member of various National Honor societies, a four-year starter as a pitcher for the Lower Dauphin softball team, and member of the rugby club. Outside of school, Ava works at the Hilton Garden Inn, as a summer recreation counselor in Hummelstown, and gives private pitching lessons. Her future plans include attending Kutztown University to play softball and major in occupational therapy.



• Kasey Curtis is the daughter of Melanie Mowery and Kevin Curtis. Kasey is a member of the LD girls soccer team and LDC United club soccer team. She is also a Special Olympics buddy, TOP Soccer buddy, summer soccer camp volunteer coach and a proud member of the Falcon Nation. After high school, Kasey plans on attending Millersville University to study pre-med and continue playing soccer. She would like to pursue a specialty in orthopedic surgery.



• Emma Durantine is the daughter of Peter and Angela Durantine. Emma is a two-year filed hockey and lacrosse starter for Lower Dauphin. She is a member of various National Honor societies and volunteers as a youth field hockey coach and at the Hummelstown Historical Society. Her future plans include attending Franklin & Marshall to play field hockey, where she plans to major in biology.



• Kora Houser is the daughter of Nicole and Ron Houser. Kora is a member of the softball team and coaches youth softball clinics. Outside of school, Kora holds a job at Giant Foods. Kora’s future plans include attending college to pursue a career in fashion business.



• Meghan Johnson is the daughter of Stephanie and Scott Johnson. Meghan is an active member in various National Honor societies and theatrical productions. She is Student Council president, Drama Club president, Volunteen president, Women’s Select Choir president, and a MiniTHON family relations captain. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college/conservatory to study theatre and voice/opera.



• Elise Musser is the daughter of Jason Musser. Elise is a member of the Health Career Exploration Program and various National Honor societies. She plays field hockey for Lower Dauphin and with Spooky Nook club field hockey. She is co-captain of the MiniTHON hospitality committee and is Student Council treasurer. Elise volunteers at the Hummelstown Food Bank and the Hummelstown Historical Society. She coaches Falcon youth field hockey and is a hostess at the Circular at The Hotel Hershey. Her future plans are to major in nursing.



• Halle O’Neill is the daughter of Irene and Roy O’Neill. Halle is a member of the Lower Dauphin field hockey and track and field teams. She is also a member of the Pa. Mavericks field hockey club, and the USA Indoor National Team. Halle is the assistant editor of the Yearbook, volunteers for LD youth field hockey, and is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to play field hockey and major in psychology.



• Allison Rissmiller is the daughter of Pam and Terry Rissmiller. Allison is a member of the varsity softball team, National Honor Society, and an official member of National Society of High School Scholars. Allison also plays for the Mid-Penn Lightning travel softball team, and is involved with study buddies at Londonderry Elementary School. Allison holds a job as a hostess at the Chocolate Avenue Grill, serves as a volunteer softball coach for Londonderry fast pitch, and an intern at Hummelstown Physical Therapy. After high school, she plans on attending college to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.



• Abigail Stumpf is the daughter of Julie Fromml and Kevin Stumpf. Abby plays lacrosse for Lower Dauphin and is a member of the National Honor Society and National Math Honor Society. She is a MiniTHON captain, a counselor at Camp Hebron and is a member of study buddies. She also volunteers as a lacrosse coach. During the summer, Abby works for the East Hanover Summer Recreation Program. Her future plans include attending a four-year college to major in business.

King candidates



• David DeNotaris is the son of Dave and Marina DeNotaris. David is a member of the wrestling team at Lower Dauphin and holds a job as a lifeguard at Hersheypark. His future plans include attending school to major in molecular biology.



• William Gremmel is the son of Dolores and Albert Gremmel. Will enjoys hunting, fishing and archery. Will has a job as a maintenance manager at ATA Trucking Co. His future plans include attending college to pursue a degree in computer science and to own his own business.



• Hunter Harnish is the son of Brandy and Kevin Harnish. Hunter is a member of the Lower Dauphin football and wrestling teams. He also enjoys Crossfit. During the summer, Hunter holds a job bailing hay. His future plans include attending a four-year college to continue either his wrestling or football career.



• Vincent Homza is the son of John and Josee Homza. Vincent is a member of the ice hockey team, and plays American Legion fall ball. Vincent holds a job as a freelance landscaper, and works in the East Hanover summer rec program and at Harrisburg Country Club as a cart attendant. He is also a volunteer firefighter for the Grantville Fire Department. Vincent would like to pursue a pre-med major in college.